130 Stories: Sandy Nelson

Sandy Nelson, C’85, Art

“The Sweden Exchange Program with SVF in Jönköping, Sweden—August, 1983 to March, 1984—was the most influential time of my years at North Park. In addition to making lifelong friends, the experience of living in Sweden really opened my eyes and mind to the ways other cultures live, and ways that might be better than the systems we have in the USA. Other travels to Greece, the Soviet Union, and around Europe while I was on the exchange program, as well as a mission trip to Haiti during one spring break, were also extremely valuable and enlightening.

“Along with those incredible experiences and the opportunities from living in the wonderful city of Chicago, it was special to be on a small campus where you really get to know people of all ages, including professors. I loved it when I realized that so many of my friends were the children of people that my folks knew or went to North Park with—the generational connections were unbelievable! Now many of my North Park friends have kids attending North Park. I hope it’s still that way when my daughter is college-age.”