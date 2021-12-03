130 Stories: Rollin A. Swanson

Rollin A. Swanson, C’57, S’63

“In June, 1956 I was completing my freshman year at North Park. The old gymnasium had been set up as a large classroom with desks for students to take their final exams. While writing blue book essays, we heard a sudden explosion from across the street, and an odor of smoke wafted through the open windows of the gym. Within a few minutes, there were screaming sirens and reflections of red flashing lights against the classroom windows. What was happening!? Fire! Fire! But where and what? It must be right across the street from campus!

“As I sat at my desk busily writing in a frantic effort to complete my exam, some students had already finished theirs, threw their blue books on the professors’ desk, and ran out to see what was happening. Completing mine with a hurried ending and hoping for a passing grade, I headed for the exit. Seeing Lambert’s Sports and Men’s Wear Shop engulfed in flames and smoke along with six Chicago Fire Department trucks, police, and ambulances blocking all of Foster Avenue, I ran to my dorm room in the old Spaulding Building and grabbed my camera.”