130 Stories: Rollin A. Swanson

Rollin A. Swanson, C’57, S’63
“In June, 1956 I was completing my freshman year at North Park. The old gymnasium had been set up as a large classroom with desks for students to take their final exams. While writing blue book essays, we heard a sudden explosion from across the street, and an odor of smoke wafted through the open windows of the gym. Within a few minutes, there were screaming sirens and reflections of red flashing lights against the classroom windows. What was happening!? Fire! Fire! But where and what? It must be right across the street from campus!
“As I sat at my desk busily writing in a frantic effort to complete my exam, some students had already finished theirs, threw their blue books on the professors’ desk, and ran out to see what was happening. Completing mine with a hurried ending and hoping for a passing grade, I headed for the exit. Seeing Lambert’s Sports and Men’s Wear Shop engulfed in flames and smoke along with six Chicago Fire Department trucks, police, and ambulances blocking all of Foster Avenue, I ran to my dorm room in the old Spaulding Building and grabbed my camera.”
“I shot these photos with my Kodak 35 of a fire which turned out to be both destructive and spectacular, but with no injuries of which I was aware nor loss of life. And the exam I wrote that day in my blue book? I passed it! It was an afternoon which now, after 65 years, I still remember.
As for my North Park experience, I was challenged academically by stimulating lectures in American and world history by Zenos Hawkinson, enjoyed so much the Swedish language class taught by Martin Soderback, botany with Carroll Peterson, and basic Christian beliefs taught by Chaplain Irving Erickson. I must hasten to speak of the many friendships I made—the rich social and spiritual life with my fellow students—these I will never forget. Above all, the Sunday morning worship experience at North Park Covenant Church and the inspired and intellectually challenging preaching by the Rev. Douglass Cedarleaf—sermons which I have long remembered. Under Pastor Cedarleaf’s influence, I sensed the clear and definite call of God to enter the pastoral ministry—and so I did, serving God in the parish for sixty years.”
