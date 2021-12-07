130 Stories: Fanchon Kelley

Fanchon Kelley, S’19, Master of Divinity

“During my time at NPU, I had an opportunity to intern at Immanuel International church in Stockholm, Sweden. One Sunday when I first got there, I was at the church’s worship service. In the beginning of the service, they asked for first-time visitors to share where they are from and what brought them to Immanuel church. Many people got up and I was amazed that people were literally visiting from around the world. People stated they were from Africa, Asia, America, and Europe. Literally almost every continent was represented in the church.

The first song that we sang was a familiar hymn called “How Great Thou Art.” When everyone joined in, you could hear the different accents and dialects of people as they sang. It was a great representation of the diversity within the body of Christ. Even though we were from all over the world we were able to come together and sing to God. It is a memory that I always hold on to and that helps me appreciate our differences.

I learned that even though cultures and relationships can be different, God is the common denominator that can bring us all together. We may worship differently and have different views, but this is what makes the church special and unique. We can’t be who we are without each other and our differences.

Being part of the North Park community means that I am part of an organization that has deep roots in the Christian faith and a history that tells the story of individuals who saw the importance of Christian education. I believe that the history and growth I am part of has propelled me in my own growth and journey with God. I feel equipped and academically trained because of this community.”