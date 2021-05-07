Alexis Volpentesta Receives the First Dr. Joan E. Zetterlund Nursing Award in Graduate Nursing

North Park’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences is pleased to announce Alexis Volpentesta as the outstanding graduate student to be awarded with its first Dr. Joan E. Zetterlund Award in Graduate Nursing. Volpentesta, selected for demonstrating academic and clinical excellence and commitment to nursing, was honored by the graduate nursing faculty at a virtual ceremony held on May 4th 2021.

Providing more than 35 years of distinguished service to North Park as faculty, Director, and Paul W. Brandel Professor of Nursing, Dr. Zetterlund is the first North Park nursing faculty to earn a doctorate and awarded an Honorary Doctor of Divinity from the Theological Seminary. “Always treat your patients as if they’re a guest in your home,” said Dr. Zetterlund during the virtual ceremony where she presented the inaugural award to Volpentesta.

An oncology nurse at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Volpentesta’s call to nursing resonates with her daily. “I’m on this earth to serve, and I’m where I’m supposed to be so I can help the most people that I can,” said Volpentesta.

“Volpentesta is an excellent student embracing the philosophy of the North Park’s School of Nursing,” said Dr. Cynthia Hudson, North Park’s Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Volpentesta’s commitment to nursing was demonstrated throughout her studies and while working with vulnerable populations at the Lawndale Clinic. Faculty was also impressed with her positive attitude toward academic excellence. While discussing additional assignments, Volpentesta expressed to her professor, “I want to do everything I need to do to be a great Nurse Practitioner.”