North Park University Successfully Completes the 2020–2021 Academic “Year Like No Other”

2020–21 Reflections

With hope in God’s protection and provision, and the courageous endorsement of our Board of Trustees, we reopened our campus in the fall of 2020, kept Covid-19 cases to a minimum, and worked together to ensure educational progress. In December we celebrated a very moving virtual Festival of Lessons and Carols: “A Light in the Darkness.” We returned in January for a spring semester that was even safer and provided an even more vibrant campus life, including a fire pit, hot chocolate, snowball fights, Viking athletics, and concerts.

Our gratitude and respect go to our Pandemic Response Team for their thoughtful, comprehensive planning and careful execution of our Covid-19 plan. That group, comprising a few dozen faculty, staff, and senior cabinet members, worked tirelessly all year to create the best possible learning and living environment for both remote and in-person learners. They monitored every guideline and case number and adjusted policies successfully. Our students faithfully observed the safety protocols, focused on their studies and campus activities, and helped each other keep moving. It was North Park community collaboration at its best.

What a year it has been!

In April, loyal North Park alumni and friends mounted a triumphant Blue and Gold Day, raising $225,184 for student scholarships.

Last week, 501 students were committed to North Park for Fall 2021 by College National Decision Day—up from 384 students this time last year.

We jumped 22 spots in the 2021 Midwest regional rankings of U.S. News; ranked 14th of 87 Midwest schools in social mobility; and we were one of only 17 Midwest schools cited for “Best Undergraduate Teaching” by our peers.

We are creating our future together through North Park Next with a collaborative, campus-wide strategic review of all our programs and resources.

And, thanks to great work and community participation, we had a very positive campus experience with our HLC on-site visit for reaffirmation of our accreditation—and we await a final report at the end of June.

And it all culminated in our Commencement celebration on May 8! Now we head into summer with strong momentum and high hopes for a close-to-normal semester for students in the fall.

Thanks to all for a job well done! To paraphrase the message painted atop one North Park graduate’s mortar board Saturday:

We did our best—God did the rest!

Mary K. Surridge

President