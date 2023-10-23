Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) awards $9,300 to the Division of Student Engagement for Peer Mentoring

ACI awarded $9,300 to the Division of Student Engagement as part of ACI’s Peer Mentoring Program, COMPASS. COMPASS is an intensive, yearlong peer mentoring program that helps first-year students prepare for the academic and social challenges of college and adjust to life on campus. Funding from ACI supports scholarships for trained peer mentors recruited from sophomores, juniors, and seniors who previously participated in COMPASS.

Leslie Castillo, director of first year experience, oversees the program. North Park has been part of ACI’s Peer Mentoring Program since 2015. ACI supports member colleges and universities by advancing independent liberal arts and sciences education and helping underserved students succeed in college, career and life.