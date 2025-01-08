Austin Channing Brown Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Oakland University awarded bestselling author Austin Channing Brown BA ’06 a Doctor of Humane Letters Honoris Causa at its fall commencement ceremony on December 13, 2024.

In her book I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness—along with its adapted version for youth—Channing Brown calls readers to recognize and address systemic racism. She is currently writing her third book, Full of Myself: Notes on Black Womanhood, which will be released this year.

