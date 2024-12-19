North Park Art Professor Displays Work at International Art Show

North Park University Professor of Art Nnenna Okore was one of several international artists whose work was displayed at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum’s Climates and Carpets exhibition. All works drew inspiration from traditional Azerbaijani carpet weaving and its patterns while highlighting the importance of climate change action.

“This was a unique opportunity to exhibit my work at a museum that usually shows carpet art, showing that collaborations are possible across different fields of art and craft,” Okore said of her work entitled “Chance.”

Although she couldn’t attend the opening ceremony because of a weather-related canceled flight, the event curator conveyed to the audience the meaning of her piece: “It reflects the planets’ grandeur and impetus,” Okore said. “It invites the audience to consider forces of nature and how to be attuned to nature’s agency.”

The exhibition was open from November 15–30, and the museum dedicated the exhibit to the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Azerbaijan from November 11–22. Read more about Climates and Carpets here.