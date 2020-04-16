Community Update: Staying Healthy and Safe

In these times of physical separation, we as the North Park community still want to stay emotionally and socially connected! If you have anything to share with the North Park community, please reach out and email us at UMC@northpark.edu. We’d love to hear from you and share how all of us are doing while we are apart.
Employee Thank You
Keep Calm and Viking On! Like Dan Gooris, North Park’s Director of Campus Safety and Auxiliary Services. Thanks, Dan, for keeping the campus safe during this time of uncertainty.
NPU Social
As we begin adjusting to this new normal and find ourselves missing NPU a little extra, let’s take time to connect on social media! Our various departments have been hard at work creating daily devotionals, musical playlists, and helpful content like this home workout routine from our Helwig team:
For more encouraging content like this, give us a follow on these Instagram accounts:
To Lift Our Spirits
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, people are doing kind things for others, even for complete strangers. If you have been helped, or you have witnessed others going out of their way to help, let us know! Send your short stories to UMC@northpark.edu, and put Good News in the subject field. We’ll share them here.
Sharing Viking Spirit
We’ve got North Park spirit! Yes, we do! We’ve got spirit! How about you?
Staff members in the Office of Advancement participated in a #BlueandGoldWednesday car parade around the North Park neighborhood. Have you seen or participated in a car parade in your neighborhood?
Inspiring Music for Uncertain Times
Annie Picard has been at NPU since 1998, teaching our undergraduate and Master of Music students voice lessons and classes. To encourage us now, she has selected music about connection: connection to our earth, emotions, beautiful sounds, joie de vivre, amazing musicians, words, nature, freedom, and peace.
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral” | Solti and CSO
“This journey is so timely and reminds us that the world will be okay, storms included!”
Faculty and Staff Virtual Prayer Time
All faculty and staff are welcome to a special time of virtual prayer for our beloved North Park family every Wednesday, 11:30 am–12:30 pm via Zoom. If you have any questions please contact Prof. Boaz Johnson.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/597365643?pwd=ek44ZjAzcE1qeUNGU0cvT0hEc0tsZz09
Meeting ID: 597 365 643
Password: 070318
These are times of great angst among our students and colleagues. During times like this, Jesus always took his disciples aside to pray, as in his hour of deepest suffering, during the Passion Week. He said, “Watch and Pray.”
Scripture of the Week
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
—2 Timothy 1:7
Stay safe and healthy!