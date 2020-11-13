Dr. Beth Seversen Discusses Her New Book with Christianity Today

North Park’s Associate Professor of Christian Ministries Studies, Dr. Beth Seversen, sits down with Christianity Today to discuss her book Not Done Yet: Reaching and Keeping Unchurched Emerging Adults, which is based on her research engaging and retaining millennials and Generation Z in the local church.

Dr. Seversen says she hopes her book will bring North Park students and ministry leaders fresh insights and ideas for authentically caring for and reaching their friends who are “done” with church, those who have “been there done that” and didn’t connect with church and faith in Christ, along with friends who are “nones” or don’t affiliate with any church or religion.

“Lots of young adults look at the church and feel disillusionment, hurt or indifference,” said Dr. Seversen. Based on extensive research Dr. Seversen found many young adults are tossing aside labels like none and done and are instead embracing a transformative faith. By welcoming them into community, providing meaningful opportunities to make a difference, and investing in their development, young adults are “trying on” Christian identity and finding that it fits.

