Intelligent.com Ranks North Park Among Best Online Programs

North Park University celebrated new milestones in Intelligent.com’s online program rankings.

North Park Theological Seminary’s Master of Arts in Christian Ministry climbed to the 15th position for Best Online Master’s in Ministry Degree Programs of 2025, up five spots from last year. This growth underscores the seminary’s commitment to shaping impactful leaders in ministry.

This year also marks the debut ranking of the School of Education’s Master of Arts in Educational Leadership (MAEL), which North Park transitioned to being fully online this fall. Securing 36th place among the Best Online Master’s in Educational Administration Degree Programs of 2025, the MAEL opens doors for educators seeking transformative leadership roles.