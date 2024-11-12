North Park University Professor Named College of Arts and Sciences Dean

North Park University announces Dr. Peter K. B. St. Jean’s appointment as its new College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) dean. With more than 20 years of higher education experience, St. Jean brings a bold vision for the college, emphasizing the real-world application of liberal arts education.

As the associate dean of humanities and social sciences (HaSS) and interim CAS co-dean, he was vital in improving faculty morale and fostering community. During this time, St. Jean led several successful initiatives, including the Tour de HaSS, CAS Welcome Assembly, CAS in Practice, CAS Send-Off, and Black Peace in the City and was an early leader in the Practical Liberal Arts initiative.

He has a PhD in Sociology from the University of Chicago, a Master of Arts in Criminology, and a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. He will soon earn a Master of Organizational Leadership from North Park with a certificate in nonprofit management; an executive certificate in diversity, equity, and inclusion; and a certificate in conflict management.

St. Jean’s deep connection to North Park’s mission, scholarship, and service—and his commitment to interculturalism and community engagement—make him an ideal leader for CAS.