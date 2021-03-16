MSN and MBA Dual Degrees Propel Mission-Focused Entrepreneur Jelitsa Legarreta

Energetic, passionate, and positive, Jelitsa Legarreta, G’18, has carved out a niche in the highly competitive health and beauty space. Inspired by her family matriarchs, and with her own young daughter serving as the benchmark for safety and efficacy, Legarreta distributes her good-for-you facial products at boutiques and via her e-commerce website. Legarreta’s Latina-founded skin care brand, Uviña (“you-vee-nuh”) Skin is inspired by culture, confidence, and self-love.

“I knew from my business entrepreneurship and marketing courses that I would need to distinguish my brand and products that reflected a real understanding of my target market well,” said Legarreta.

Legarreta, who grew up in Chicago, realized that there was market share yet to be captured in the ethically and naturally-sourced skin care arena reflecting and celebrating Latina culture.

Pursuing dual graduate degrees simultaneously, MSN in Leadership and Management with an MBA, Legarreta found North Park to be the perfect choice to enhance her skills and make a difference. “I really value learning in an environment with smaller class sizes and instructors who truly care about your mastering of the material and your success,” said Legarreta.

Over a decade of experience in nursing, Legarreta applied her knowledge of the human body towards a passion near and dear to her heart—her family. “I was about to apply a product on my daughter when I stopped to question a product’s safety. After discovering that I wasn’t satisfied with what was out on the market, I decided to launch Uviña,” said Legarreta.

Honing her nursing skills through North Park’s School of Nursing and Health Science (SNHS) and business acumen in the School of Business and Nonprofit Management (SBNM), Legarreta worked hard while earning the dual master’s degrees in nursing and business administration—and is loving what she has been able to accomplish.

“My education at North Park not only strengthened the skills I use in the nursing profession but also instilled the knowledge and confidence that I apply everyday towards developing, promoting, and distributing Uviña products,” said Legarreta.

Legarreta’s dedication as a nurse and leadership as an entrepreneur is visible. She currently is the Associate Director at the Joint Commission and Uviña is a growing brand being embraced by the community.

“I am so fortunate that I get to do every day what I love—making a difference in the nursing field and helping people feel good about what they apply on their skin,” said Legarreta. “North Park holds a special place for me as I take on my day with knowledge, support, and confidence,” added Legarreta.