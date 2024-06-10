North Park Alumna Named Head of Regional EPA Office

Martha Shimkin BA ’84 has been named director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Chesapeake Bay Program Office (CBPO), where she will work to preserve the local environment.

“What we’re really looking forward to is not just restoring and protecting and conserving, but alsohanding up something to the next generation that is even better,” Shimkin told The Baltimore Banner.

Shimkin previously served as the CBPO deputy director from May 2021–December 2023. At North Park, she studied Swedish, German, and business administration. Shimkin joined a service trip that built a school in Haiti, then joined the Peace Corps before working for the EPA, according to The Banner.