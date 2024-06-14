North Park University Appoints New School of Education Dean

North Park University announces Jerri A. Haynes as the new dean of its School of Education.

Haynes holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Elementary Education from Florida A&M University. From Nova Southeastern University, she earned her Doctor of Education in Child and Youth Studies with a minor in curriculum development and systemic change and an Education Specialist degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages with a minor in educational leadership.

A seasoned leader, Haynes most recently served as the dean and a tenured professor at the College of Education and Human Development at Jackson State University. There, she led five departments and directed four academic centers that offered degrees in multiple modalities, from the bachelor to doctoral levels.

Previously, Haynes was the dean and a tenured professor at Tennessee State University’s College of Education, where she led a faculty and staff of 60 and managed an enrollment of 900 students. Her earlier roles included assistant dean, director of assessment and accreditation, and associate professor at Fort Hays State University; she also held various leadership positions at Bethune-Cookman University and the Madison County School District.

Haynes’ extensive experience in academic and administrative roles, combined with her commitment to educational excellence and leadership, positions her to guide the School of Education toward a future of growth and innovation.