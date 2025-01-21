North Park Alumna Receives Regional Leadership Award

Amy Rohler MDiv ’04 received the 2024 Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award after overseeing the merger of two regional New York chapters of the United Way. Rohler has served seven years as the executive director of the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County and previously was executive director of Helping Hands. The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce board of directors recognized her in December 2024 for this work.

The award is named for Pam Lydic, the first president and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce. It recognizes an individual who has united groups around a common goal to move the region forward. Read more at The Post-Journal.