North Park, Northwestern Launch Synthetic Biology Internship Program

This spring, North Park and Northwestern Universities are launching an internship program where North Park molecular biology and biotechnology (MBBT) majors will intern at Northwestern’s Center for Synthetic Biology, working alongside world-renowned researchers in state-of-the-art facilities.

“We want our students to learn about this subject hands-on, not through YouTube videos or in TED Talks, which is why I’m grateful for the partnership,” said Professor of Biology Dr. Timothy Lin, who initiated the program.

Synthetic biology modifies DNAs and RNAs to design new proteins into a system that addresses global health and biomanufacturing issues. Northwestern’s “SynBio” lab in Evanston, Illinois, touts itself as a “global hub [that] helps solve some of society’s most pressing challenges.”

For instance, one practical application of biosynthetic research is the creation of lab-made foods to address global food shortages.

As part of the program, up to two North Park students per year, selected from a pool of about 20 MBBT majors eligible to apply, will spend 10 hours a week at Northwestern, earning credit toward graduation.

The program started after Lin—who hosts a career development series for science majors—invited Dr. Danielle Tullman-Ercek, Northwestern’s Master of Biotechnology program director, to speak about solving societal issues with synthetic biology. After her visit in 2022, she was so impressed with North Park’s program, Lin said, that she invited one of North Park’s students to participate in an internship the following summer.

North Park is uniquely positioned as one of the only Midwestern schools offering undergraduate degrees in molecular biology and biotechnology. Lin is pursuing connections with other schools and industries, including Roosevelt University, to create more career and internship opportunities for North Park students.

“Synthetic biology is the future,” Lin said. “Whether it’s designing a new protein or an antibody, it’s a growing field that will get even bigger with the help of artificial intelligence.”

“The internship agreement with Northwestern is just the beginning,” Lin said. “Our MBBT program will continue to develop in related areas and provide our students with more career opportunities.”