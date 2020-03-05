Announcement, Stories
March 05, 2020

North Park Cancels International Spring Break Trips Due to COVID-19 Virus

Check back here for future updates about the COVID-19 virus and how it is affecting North Park University’s students, faculty, and staff.

March 5, 2020: Like other universities in Chicago and across the nation – and based on the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – North Park University has canceled all university-sponsored international spring break travel due to the rapidly evolving nature of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Domestic travel will take place as planned.

Health Advice

There are simple actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. It cannot be emphasized enough that good self-care habits are vitally important, including:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your cough with your sleeve, not your hands
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
  • Don’t share food or drinks
  • If you get sick, stay home and rest

All daily operations on the campus will continue. The University will provide regular e-mail updates to students, faculty and staff.

