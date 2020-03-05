North Park Cancels International Spring Break Trips Due to COVID-19 Virus

Check back here for future updates about the COVID-19 virus and how it is affecting North Park University’s students, faculty, and staff.

March 5, 2020: Like other universities in Chicago and across the nation – and based on the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – North Park University has canceled all university-sponsored international spring break travel due to the rapidly evolving nature of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Domestic travel will take place as planned.

Health Advice

There are simple actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. It cannot be emphasized enough that good self-care habits are vitally important, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your cough with your sleeve, not your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Don’t share food or drinks

If you get sick, stay home and rest

All daily operations on the campus will continue. The University will provide regular e-mail updates to students, faculty and staff.