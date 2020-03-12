North Park has served five generations of students and continues to grow in diversity, academic relevance, and Christian commitment. Our Chicago location is a great asset that reflects the School’s global reach and outlook.
After 125 years, we’ve learned how to streamline the process of helping qualified applicants seek admission to North Park and find affordable ways to attend. If you don’t see what you’re looking for on our website, please contact us directly!
North Park offers more than 40 graduate and undergraduate programs in liberal arts, sciences, and professional studies. Classes average 17 students. 84% of our faculty have terminal degrees. Academics here are rigorous and results-oriented.
North Park Theological Seminary prepares you to answer the call to service through theological study, spiritual development, and the formative experiences of living in a community with others on a similar life path.
Thanks to mentoring, internships, and a professional development program that begins the first day you arrive on campus, 88% of NPU grads are employed in the fields of their choice or pursuing higher degrees.
Q&A for Students Regarding COVID-19 on North Park Campus
Share this page:
Q&A for Students Regarding COVID-19 on North Park Campus
Q: I understand the residence halls will be closed, but will I be allowed to return to campus and retrieve my belongings? A: Yes, we will allow you to return for items such as textbooks and other personal belongings, but you are not required to vacate like you would at the end of the semester. You must fill out this Resident Student Registry Form before returning to campus. All personal items must be removed by Wednesday, March 18 at noon.
Q: What if I need to stay on campus because I’m an international student, or I am student teaching, or I have no other place to stay? A: Please fill out the Resident Student Registry Form and explain your current situation. The University will review your case and try to accommodate special circumstances. We will respond to your request by Tuesday, March 17.
Q: Will planned student activities still be taking place? A: Most campus activities, including all Catalyst and Chapel events, have been postponed or canceled. This decision is in keeping with CDC recommendations that large, non-essential gatherings be suspended or canceled. As this is a fluid situation, please check here for updates as specific event dates approach.
Q: I’m a commuter student. Will I be able to use campus facilities during the next few weeks? A: We hope to keep some facilities open, but as this is an ever-changing situation, facility availability might change on a daily basis. Please, check back here for updates.
Q: How will online instruction work? A: Starting today, and through April 9, there will be no more in-person classes. All coursework will be conducted online. Your professors will use Canvas to keep you informed, and will notify you via email about how your course will be structured, and what you can expect in terms of assignments and tests.
Q: How do I stay updated on how COVID-19 and its impact on North Park’s campus? A: Security, support services, and staff will remain on campus to assist you throughout this challenging period. Please reach out to individual departments for any assistance you might need. In addition, we will be making constant updates on this webpage. Please monitor email and social media as well. Thank you for your patience on this matter. Please consult the Faculty and Staff directory to find contact information.