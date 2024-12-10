North Park Hosts CPS College Compact Symposium

On November 21, North Park University hosted the sixth annual Chicago Public Schools (CPS) College Compact Symposium: Navigating Financial Aid Processes. About 200 staff members from high schools and colleges that promote postsecondary success for CPS students attended.

The CPS College Compact selected North Park as the hosting institution due to its emergence as a strong partner in the organization’s work and its commitment to CPS students’ success.

CPS Director of Persistence, Alumni Support, and Success Jenny Coulter Zuluaga said, “North Park practiced radical hospitality; from President Surridge’s gracious opening welcome, to staff shoveling sidewalks, to technology support, to thoughtful workshop session facilitation, we felt the whole campus’ support for this critical professional development day.”

North Park has also committed to working on shared strategies with the CPS College Compact to increase CPS students’ persistence and completion of postsecondary education. The organizations are working on a Promising Practice Innovation Fund proposal to improve work-study by strategically developing student workers’ transferable skills through mentorship, professional development, and intentional goal setting.

“We are truly grateful for the partnership and look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the coming years,” said Coulter Zuluaga.