December 03, 2024

North Park University Named a Best College for International Students

North Park University is honored to be one of only five Illinois institutions recognized as Colleges of Distinction’s Best Colleges for International Students 2024, a new accolade from the higher education guidance organization. 

The evaluation categories included: 

  • Recruitment and retention of international students 
  • Guidance on living and studying in the United States 
  • Academic acclimation and support 
  • Fostering a sense of belonging on campus 
  • Career development and immigration support

This honor highlights North Park’s longstanding commitment to fostering a globally engaged community through innovative programs and support for international students. It underscores the university’s efforts to provide a diverse, inclusive educational experience that prepares students for leadership in an intercultural world. 

Central to this mission is the Office of International Affairs, which facilitates cross-cultural exchange and global learning opportunities that enrich North Park’s campus and beyond. 

 

