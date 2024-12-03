North Park University Named a Best College for International Students

North Park University is honored to be one of only five Illinois institutions recognized as Colleges of Distinction’s Best Colleges for International Students 2024, a new accolade from the higher education guidance organization.

The evaluation categories included:

Recruitment and retention of international students

Guidance on living and studying in the United States

Academic acclimation and support

Fostering a sense of belonging on campus

Career development and immigration support

This honor highlights North Park’s longstanding commitment to fostering a globally engaged community through innovative programs and support for international students. It underscores the university’s efforts to provide a diverse, inclusive educational experience that prepares students for leadership in an intercultural world.

Central to this mission is the Office of International Affairs, which facilitates cross-cultural exchange and global learning opportunities that enrich North Park’s campus and beyond.