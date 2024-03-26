North Park University Alumna Earns Community Leader of the Year Award

Riverhead News-Review presented Kate Fullam MNA ’11 with its 2023 Community Leader of the Year award. Fullam is currently the food systems team lead at the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets but was in her sixth year as executive director of East End Food at the time of accepting the award.

Colleagues shared that Fullam's compassionate leadership, expertise, and strong work ethic have resulted in a substantial, positive environmental and community impact in New York.