NPRESS Tradition Continues: Four Seniors Virtually Present their Research

Since 2015, the North Park Research Experience for Summer Students (NPRESS) has been strengthening students’ relationships with North Park faculty as well as their research skills over the course of eight weeks. While the presentations were delivered virtually on August 18th this year, the NPRESS tradition continued, providing the cohort of seniors with graduate-level research experience.

NPRESS offers undergraduates the opportunity to engage as one would in a graduate setting—requiring each research proposal to demonstrate merit, defined goals, and commitment.

This year’s NPRESS student cohort of seniors included: