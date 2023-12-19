North Park Alumnus Recognized Among Top Lawyers

Grand Rapids Magazine featured Michael L. Gutierrez, a distinguished alumnus of North Park University, as one of the top lawyers in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, region. Gutierrez BA ’08 was recognized for his prominence in commercial business litigation, representing legal firm Butzel Long as the managing shareholder of their Grand Rapids office.

Gutierrez graduated from North Park University with a bachelor of arts in history and continued to the University of Illinois College of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor. Read more on Butzel Long’s website .