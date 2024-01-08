North Park Professor Discusses Gender Equity in the Bible for Podcast

Dr. Boaz Johnson, professor of biblical and theological studies, was recently interviewed by a prominent Christian scholar about his work in making Bible translations more gender accurate to improve the depiction of women in the Bible.

Dr. Mimi Hadad, president of Christians for Biblical Equality (CBE), spoke with Johnson about his work for the Mutuality Matters podcast in November 2023.

Hada lauded Johnson for highlighting the work of several women throughout history who have translated the Bible into their native language. One of those was Pandita Ramabai, an Indian woman who became a Christian as a young adult and was the first person to translate the Bible into her native dialect, Marathi. She inspired another woman, Dr. Katharine Bushnell, to join her cause to improve biblical translations that repeatedly depicted women as inferior to men.

Their pioneering work significantly helped in reducing sex trafficking and domestic abuse across India, Johnson said. The podcast is available on CBE’s website.