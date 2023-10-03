Research Summit Founded by North Park Librarians to Feature Prominent Author

The Chicago Research Summit (CRS), an event created in 2019 by North Park library staff, will convene on October 5 with author Rebecca Makkai as the keynote speaker. The CRS promotes Chicago-based research among undergrads at regional universities.

More than 100 people attended the first CRS in 2019, held on North Park’s campus. Brandel Library Director Matthew Ostercamp and other North Park librarians founded the summit in response to the creation of North Park’s Catalyst 606 program, the city-centered curriculum adopted in 2017.

The 2023 summit, to be held at Columbia College Chicago, includes schools across Chicagoland and institutions like the Chicago History Museum. The event consists of a reception with Makkai, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author. A virtual version of the summit will be held online on October 20.

Breakout sessions at this year’s summit include topics such as using archives and local institutions such as zoos for research and how to use Google Maps to analyze crime.