NPU Enrolls Third-Largest Class of First-Year Students in History

North Park University this fall enrolled its third largest class of first-year students while also seeing its rankings rise significantly in several categories of the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings, rising 10 spots to #29 among best Regional Universities in the Midwest and to #8 for Top Performers on Social Mobility, up from #15 last year.
The large class of first-year students bucks national and statewide trends, which have seen decreases in the number of students enrolling in colleges and universities.
“For three consecutive years, North Park has successfully welcomed strong incoming classes of first-year students,” said President Mary K. Surridge. “Our elevation in multiple categories of the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings—especially in measures of increased social mobility for our graduates—affirms the exceptional work being done in our very diverse student community. North Park is a rising regional university fostering an environment of academic excellence, faith development and service opportunities for all our students.”
In its annual ranking, U.S. News & World Report considered 17 measures of academic quality at 1,500 degree-seeking institutions. The magazine also takes into account student satisfaction, attending costs, and campus life in determining its list.