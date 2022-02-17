Rev. Tammy Swanson-Draheim Is Nominated for President of the Evangelical Covenant Church

North Park University is delighted to congratulate Seminary alumna Rev. Tammy Swanson-Draheim on her nomination to stand for election as president of the Evangelical Covenant Church.

Upon election of delegates gathering for the ECC’s annual meeting, in Kansas City, MO, June 23–25, Swanson-Draheim would become the first female president in the denomination’s history.

A lifelong Covenanter, Swanson-Draheim earned her MBA at North Park University and her Master of Divinity degree from the North Park Theological Seminary. She has served the ECC for more than 23 years, as chaplain at Covenant Home of Chicago, as lead pastor of First Covenant Church in Mason City, Iowa, and, since 2011, as superintendent of the Midwest Conference.

She was selected by the ECC’s 27-member Presidential Nominating Committee from a pool of more than 40 excellent candidates and six finalists.

Committee Chair Steve Dawson said, “the Holy Spirit confirmed in our votes what we had prayed for—clear discernment and unity of mind. Our process was bathed in prayer.”

As the University of the Evangelical Covenant Church, we at North Park are deeply grateful for the committee’s service to the church, and we thank God for Rev. Swanson-Draheim and for the many gifted leaders throughout our denomination!