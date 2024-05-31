Vikings Tour Italy, Win Friendly American Football Match against Local Team

North Park’s football team made history this month, playing the university’s first-ever international game against an Italian League team in Florence, Italy.

Led by Coach Kyle Rooker, the Vikings competed in a friendly matchup against the Legnano Frogs, with North Park winning 62-0. U.S. Consul General Douglas Benning, who is based in Milan, attended the game and participated in the coin toss and pregame festivities.

The game was the highlight of a week filled with culture and food that began in Rome and included tours of the Roman Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Basilica, and the Sistine Chapel.

The group of about 35 Vikings and their family members also toured the northern part of the country, sampling the famous Tuscany cuisine before capping off the tour with stops in Milan, Lake Como, and nearby Lugano, Switzerland.