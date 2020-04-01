Weekly Community Update: Staying Connected

In these times of physical separation, we as the North Park community still want to stay emotionally and socially connected! If you have anything to share with the North Park community, please reach out and email us at UMC@northpark.edu. We’d love to hear from you and share how all of us are doing while we are apart.
Employee Thank You!
Keep Calm and Viking On . . . Like Meghan Pillow, North Park’s nurse. Meghan has continued working from home and on campus when necessary, monitoring the health of students and staff who remain on campus. Thanks, Meghan!
NPU Social
As we begin adjusting to this new normal and find ourselves missing NPU a little extra, let’s take time to connect on social media! Our various departments have been hard at work creating daily devotionals, sample workout routines, musical playlists, and encouraging content. You’ll also find that this is the best place to engage with and keep track of all campus community updates. Give us a follow!
Inspiring Music for Uncertain Times
Annie Picard has been at NPU since 1998, teaching our undergraduate and Master of Music students voice lessons and classes. To encourage us now, she has selected music about connection: connection to our earth, emotions, beautiful sounds, joie de vivre, amazing musicians, words, nature, freedom, and peace.
Community Questions
How are you staying connected with your professors and peers?
Any tips to share with our community on working and/or studying from home?
Share your response with the community by emailing UMC@northpark.edu.
Scripture of the Week
So do not fear, for I am with you;
do not be dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you and help you;
I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
—Isaiah 41:10
Stay safe and healthy!