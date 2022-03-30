130 Stories: Michelle Norton

Michelle Norton C’18, Communications and Psychology

My favorite memories are of being a Resident Assistant on campus. My first year living on campus set the tone for me because my RA was such a light. I was a first-generation college student leaving home for the first time. It was difficult to adjust, but my RA was so helpful in my transition. There were so many new opportunities that I was overwhelmed by navigating all I wanted to do, so she helped me stay on track and balance everything.

I had the opportunity to give back to students by being selected to be a RA the following year. As a communications/psychology major, I was gaining real-world experience caring for all types of students with different needs, including working alongside international students who go through even more transitions. I learned the depth of patience required for navigating a new country and culture.

Now I’m a Director of Recruitment for Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland. Each and every day I get the privilege to learn an applicant’s story and lead them to a career path where they continue to grow and discover who they are and what they want to accomplish for their future.