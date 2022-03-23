130 Stories: Alyssa Juergensen

Alyssa Juergensen C’13, Bachelors in Business Administration

“I had taken a semester off from my first college for my mental health. I only had one year left, but I was depressed and dealing with a lot of anxiety. I found North Park’s accelerated program because I could attend classes at the Grayslake campus from where I lived in Waukegan, and it seemed like the right program for me at the time.

“I thought I would do enough to get by and graduate, but my professors, especially Christopher Hubbard, challenged the heck out of me. They were hard on me, not to the point I was anxious, but to where I felt driven. They pushed me because they saw that I could do more. They didn’t accept anything less than what I could do. I felt more confident and driven to do better for myself.

“After everything, I ended up graduating magna cum laude. I’m proud of saying I graduated from NPU and get to be a part of such a phenomenal community.”