130 Stories: Shazad Carbaidwala

Shazad Carbaidwala, Business Management, C’01 “I have fond memories of my time playing for the Vikings football team, and I carry my school pride to this day. I still have my game jersey, practice jersey, practice shorts, and other North Park paraphernalia. I remember the camaraderie with all my teammates and all the rigorous training sessions that molded me into who I am today.

“My mentors and coaches taught me about hard work and dedication — a recipe for success not only on the gridiron, but in life. My hours training and learning allowed me to become regional champion bodybuilder and gave me the intellect to start my own personal training business.