130 Stories: Christine Wallace

Christine Wallace, C’10, Education

“Studying abroad at Södra Vätterbygdens Folkhögskola (SVF) in 2007 allowed me to interact with people with different backgrounds from my own as I traveled around Europe. My favorite part was when SVF Program Director Hans Nilsson took us to Greece and knew more than the tour guides. Anders Andersson, the head of the school, welcomed us Americans with open arms, and many of my classmates invited us to their homes in Sweden to share fika, where I learned the value of conversation.

“I learned from many great teachers, like Hans, Kurt Peterson, and Sven-Olof Josefsson. They stood out to me because I loved the way they told stories. I’m a teacher now myself, teaching middle school English and US History, and I draw from those experiences as I teach my own students; I get to be the storyteller.”