130 Stories: Julie Bodiwala

Julie Bodiwala, C’21, Nursing

“I will always associate my time at North Park with sitting on the green-space in the warm Chicago weather. Watching others sitting on picnic blankets, resting or studying, hanging hammocks in the trees, and skateboarding, I would feel a sense of belonging and content. As an Orientation Leader during Threshold Orientation, it was our role to welcome and include the incoming freshman. I was blessed to engage and facilitate honest conversations with new students as they navigated their nervousness for the start of the semester.

“This experience helped me realize how vital communication is—how initiating a sympathetic conversation can ease another person’s stress. I was reminded of the skills I have been developing through the nursing program and how achieving trust and compassion can provide a safe space for empathic communication. Being an Orientation Leader has further inspired me to help my community through becoming a nurse who can advocate for my patients.”