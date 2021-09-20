130 Stories: Marisa Lugo

Marisa Lugo, C’17, Organization and Management BA

“As I embarked on my journey with The School of Professional Studies in the fall of 2015, I questioned if I was making the right decision. I felt defeated and overwhelmed with life, school, work, and other responsibilities. My advisor Patti McCanna was always available to talk and meet with me. When entering her office, I knew I was in a safe space and could discuss anything with her. Patti was straightforward and honest, and reassured me that pursuing my degree was possible. She helped me make a plan to continue my studies and inspired me to want to make a difference with others as she had done for me.



“As graduation was upon me in 2017, I was so excited to attend my honors ceremony. I was awarded magna cum laude honors, inducted into Alpha Sigma Lambda, and was able to take pictures with Patti and my family. In December, as I graduated, I had tears of joy. I was and am proud to say I am a graduate of North Park University. Patti was right. I did it!



“Patti’s leadership, honesty, and advising sessions inspired me to do the same work. After graduating, I became a part-time academic advisor at a nearby community college in Chicago. Now when I meet with students that are interested in attending NPU, I get so excited. North Park provided me with social mobility and the opportunity to learn and grow.”