130 Stories: Michael Gagne

Michael Gagne, C’12, Music

“As a student it occurred to me that many of my peers may not have been exposed to church music in its grandeur. I wanted an opportunity for people to hear the magnificent pipe organ in Anderson Chapel and to sing some of the great hymns of our faith. With support from Dr. Helen Hudgens and former Professor of Music, Dr. Rollo Dilworth, I planned North Park’s first annual Hymn Festival Series.



“It was designed as a free public event where anyone might attend and hear the word of God, whether through scripture reading or a familiar hymn. Of course, this meant we had no idea how many people would attend. I will never forget that first hymn festival—after concluding the organ prelude, I turned around to see the chapel filled with people from top to bottom. It was both awe-inspiring and humbling. I learned an important lesson—that it never hurts to dream and to ask. You may be surprised and blessed by the response.



“During my Senior Year, in collaboration with Dr. Julia Davids, I directed the student led Handbell Choir that premiered in the 2012 Hymn Festival. I had about a month and a half to prepare an eight-member student ensemble, which was both exhilarating and terrifying. Our first public rehearsal was on the day of the hymn festival, and I can very much remember Dr. Davids complimenting how well the handbell choir played in such a short amount of time. It was a blessing to have received her tremendous support.



“In preparation for the hymn festivals, I also collaborated with my dear friend and mentor, long time University Organist, Mr. Leon Nelson. Lee provided a lot of insight into hymn selection, special organ settings, choral accompaniment, and organ improvisation. Many of these tools are beneficial to me today as principal organist and music associate at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Hawthorn Woods.