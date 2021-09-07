130 Stories: Nicholas Canete

Nicholas Jordon Canete, C’18, Politics and Government

“When I met Dr. John Laukaitis, he had been researching and writing about North Park and other Christian colleges during World War II. He shared with me a 70-year-old bronze plaque discovered in the University Archives. It was inscribed with the names of students and alumni of North Park who were killed during service in World War II. I thought it was important that the plaque be restored and re-installed to honor those fallen students and alumni. As a student veteran and an heir of the GI Bill, I saw the project as a way to give back to a generation that came before me.

“Interim President Carl Balsam made the process of restoring the plaque very easy. He generously took care of the refurbishment of the plaque and had it re-installed in a quiet space on campus near the river. Once it was re-installed, we had a small gathering of prayer, and we read General MacArthur’s Tokyo Bay speech.

“Both of these gentlemen love North Park very deeply. The three of us are also lifelong students of history. It was great collaborating with them to recognize the Fallen 45. The most memorable part of the project was the re-dedication ceremony we hosted on September 17, 2017. More than 50 individuals attended to pay tribute. This permanently etched the Fallen 45 into our shared history. “