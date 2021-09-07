Weekly Update: Kicking Off Fall 2021

Greetings, North Park Students, Faculty and Staff:
How thrilling it is to see North Park once again buzzing with life! Our athletes started returning in early August, followed by our Compass cohort and, last week, our Threshold participants. Now, our beautiful, Christian, urban campus—one of the most diverse in the nation—is vibrant again, enlivened by hundreds of new and returning students.
Even though indoor masking and other safety protocols are in place, we have the full range of University activities to connect with our campus and each other this fall. Let’s take full advantage of these opportunities, and do our part to make this year—the 130th anniversary of our university’s founding—North Park’s best year ever.
Gathering Day, Fall 2021
The campus community came together for Gathering Day 2021 in Anderson Chapel on Tuesday, August 24 to worship and to commit our work and this new academic year to God.
President Surridge delivered a State of the University address outlining our many accomplishments of last year—and the positive momentum we bring to this one.
And David Kersten, vice president for church relations and dean of the Seminary, delivered a compelling exegesis of Psalm 133 in his homily on the theme of unity.
Both are “must-see” communications for our campus community as we come together for this new year. If you were not able to be at Gathering Day, or want to revisit, you can see both videos on our website.
Fall Planning Guide
Yes, North Park is planning for a fully open and operational fall semester 2021, with in-person classes and services, residential living, normal on-campus office hours for employees, and the full range of intercollegiate athletics and student activities! Of course, we are also implementing certain health and safety procedures and protocols, following CDC guidelines, and complying with the governor’s executive order requiring vaccines—and these measures will keep us fully open and operational.
Please visit our Pandemic Response Planning Page for the latest information and read the Fall Planning Guide. If you have questions, email feedback@northpark.edu.
130 Years, 130 Stories
This academic year marks the 130th anniversary of the founding of North Park University, and one of the ways we will celebrate is by sharing 130 stories of North Park students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Stories of our community, across generations, academic fields, staff departments, professions, and faith journeys. It’s a great way to learn more about the intrinsic values, the high impact, and the global reach of the University we love. UMC asked President Surridge—who has served our school in many roles over 25 years —to launch the 130 Stories project with this short video. Look for these stories on all our platforms and on the web site.
And please celebrate with us! Share your North Park story at www.northpark.edu/share130/
Show Your True Colors!
Today, Sept. 3, is College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin College Colors Day! So put on your snazziest gold and blue apparel, then post a snap to social media with the hashtag #CCIWWins. You might even win a free hat.
Until next week: mask up in doors, and socialize smartly!