Weekly Update: Kicking Off Fall 2021

Gathering Day, Fall 2021

The campus community came together for Gathering Day 2021 in Anderson Chapel on Tuesday, August 24 to worship and to commit our work and this new academic year to God.

President Surridge delivered a State of the University address outlining our many accomplishments of last year—and the positive momentum we bring to this one.

And David Kersten, vice president for church relations and dean of the Seminary, delivered a compelling exegesis of Psalm 133 in his homily on the theme of unity.

Both are “must-see” communications for our campus community as we come together for this new year. If you were not able to be at Gathering Day, or want to revisit, you can see both videos on our website.