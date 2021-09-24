130 Stories: Sinead Molloy

Sinead Molloy, C’21, Nursing , Women’s Basketball

“During my maternity rotation at Swedish Hospital, I had the exciting experience of being present as a woman delivered her baby. As a nursing student I could not do much, but just standing by her side was empowering to me. It amazed me what the body can do and how strong mothers are. Being in that room was like watching a miracle happen.

“So much of what I experienced during clinicals I could not have learned from a book, but my time in the classroom and the simulation lab we have at North Park really prepared me for those hands-on experiences. I’ve learned that spending time with a patient, brightening up their day, and making sure they are comfortable can really help their overall health. Being able to do my clinical rotations around the city has given me experience in the hospitals where I might want to work in the future. This also helped me realize that I would like to specialize as a labor and delivery nurse. “

“