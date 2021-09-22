130 Stories: Josie Summerville

Josie Summerville, C’22, Communication Studies , Women’s Basketball

“My favorite memory from playing on the basketball team, is a game we played against Illinois Wesleyan during my sophomore year. We wanted to win. Badly. They are a good team, but we knew we could beat them. So did a lot of fans. That game showed me how much support we have, as students, family, friends, and even professors turned out to support us. The campus community truly came alive in the arena, cheering and clapping until the final buzzer sounded as we won the game.

“I’m in my senior year now, and my teammates and I know how each other plays. We know what we’re capable of. We know how to build each other up. Games have challenged that, but we have overcome adversity, trusting each other and having each other’s backs.

“I moved here from Georgia, and at first, I was shy and of course, didn’t know a lot of people. But as I became a part of different groups on campus, the connections I made have been truly inspiring and special to me. After my freshman year, I decided to help other students with the transition to campus life as a registration assistant and orientation leader. I love to meet new people and helping my peers gives me a feeling of happiness and connectedness.”