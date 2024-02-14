Bridging Healthcare Equity: North Park University’s Student-Led Bone Marrow Donor Initiative

North Park University students and Professor of Biology Drew A. Rholl collaborated on a service-learning project promoting bone marrow donor registration to enhance healthcare equity. Recognizing the critical need for more donors, especially among BIPOC communities, they conducted drives on campus. Their efforts resulted in 252 registrations, with 57% from non-European backgrounds, aligning with campus demographics.

Through active learning and engagement, students dispelled myths and demonstrated an increased willingness to donate. The project underscores North Park’s commitment to social responsibility and healthcare accessibility. Its success highlights the power of community-driven initiatives in addressing critical healthcare needs and fostering inclusivity.

Read their study published in the Journal of Microbiology & Biology Education.