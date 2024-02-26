North Park Alumnus Facilitates Healing in Chicago’s Black Community through Yogaletics

ABC Chicago featured Sidney Francois-Friis BS ’19 and his Yogaletics practice for its “Our Chicago: History & Heritage” series for Black History Month.

Francois-Friis played football at North Park University but suffered injuries, resulting in doctors instructing him to stretch daily to avoid surgery. He began attending yoga classes at Helwig Recreation Center, sparking a passion for the practice.

Discovering its mental health benefits, Francois-Friis started teaching yoga primarily on Chicago’s South Side to share the benefits with more of the Black community. Last year, he founded Yogaletics to combine sports performance training with yoga, making it more appealing to those who may otherwise not try it. Francois-Friis hopes Yogaletics attendees experience a lasting sense of unity and neighborly love.

