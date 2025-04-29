Dean Edwards Reflects on Theological Education’s Current Crossroads

In light of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School’s recent announcement that it will close its Chicago-area campus and move to and merge with its sister institution in Canada, North Park Theological Seminary’s dean and vice president for church relations, Rev. Dr. Dennis Edwards, shared his thoughts on the state of theological education in the United States.

In his essay, Edwards addresses the challenges facing evangelical seminaries while emphasizing theological education’s lasting importance, specifically for encouraging spiritual formation, critical thinking, and character building. To read the blog post, visit the Evangelical Covenant Church’s website.