MSAT Alum Accepts Position with Detroit Lions

Jeff Jean-Pierre MS ‘23 credits North Park University (NPU) faculty and staff with helping him achieve his dream career after it was almost derailed by Covid.

“Not only did they help me realize that athletic training is what I wanted to do, but they were key to me getting my internship at my dream work destination, the Chicago Bulls,” says the Skokie, Illinois native.

Like so many, Covid put a severe damper on Jean-Pierre’s undergraduate work in athletic training, and it wasn’t until he came to North Park in 2021 that he was finally able to do job shadowing and get real-time experience.

“To have those kinds of amazing personal connections and experiences is something I’ll always be grateful for.”