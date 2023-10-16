Website Includes North Park Nursing Programs in List of Best in Chicago

The nonprofit website NursingProcess.org has included several of North Park’s nursing programs in its rankings of the top programs in Chicago and Illinois.

North Park’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences received the #2 ranking for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, #5 for its nurse practitioner program, and #9 for its Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program.

In citing the high ranking for the BSN program, the website noted: “This nursing school should be high on your list if you are looking at a BSN program that is rooted in liberal arts and Christian values.”

The rankings are based on several factors, including enrollment and graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, and affordability.