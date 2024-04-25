North Park Invites Eugene Cho to Campus for Second Annual Van Der Meid Lecture

North Park University hosted Rev. Eugene Cho for the Catalyst on Campus event “Van Der Meid Lecture in American Politics,” which explored civility in politics and the pursuit of the common good. Cho, president and CEO of Bread for the World, shared his family’s journey from North Korea and emphasized the importance of anti-hunger efforts.

Reflecting on recent global crises, Cho underscored the need for faith-based engagement in addressing societal challenges. He urged attendees to transcend political divides and embrace civility, advocating for a balanced approach to political involvement rooted in integrity and compassion. His insights provided a compelling call to action for attendees to embody civility and justice in their personal and political spheres, fostering a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to positive change.



This is the second annual Van Der Meid Lecture in American Politics, named in honor of Theodore “Ted” Van Der Meid BA ’79. For more than 20 years, Ted Van Der Meid served in various senior congressional staff positions. He was also a member of the North Park Board of Trustees before his passing in 2018.