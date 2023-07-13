North Park Named One of Money Magazine’s Best Colleges in America

Money magazine included North Park University (NPU) in its list of the best in the country, based on graduation rates, tuition, financial aid, and alumni salaries. Unlike other college ranking systems, Money uses a unique rating scale to determine a list of 736 colleges “where your tuition (and time) is likely to pay off,” according to the magazine.

NPU was one of 35 Illinois colleges included in the list, while only a handful of those, including North Park, are in Chicago. Read the full list of colleges here.

“While the underlying methodology is similar to previous years, the new rating system can help families with their college search by highlighting the variety (and diversity) of high-value colleges in the U.S.,” said the article.