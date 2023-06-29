North Park Graduate Named CCIW Women’s Student-Athlete of the Year

North Park University (NPU) graduate Esther Miller BS ’23 was named women’s student-athlete of the year by the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW), North Park’s athletic conference within the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Miller participated in four sports during her time at NPU and was also named North Park’s Female Sportsperson of the Year in both 2021 and 2023.

Miller represented NPU in basketball, golf, indoor and outdoor track and field. The award was chosen based on input from senior women administrators and faculty athletics representatives within the CCIW. Miller is the first North Park athlete to receive the award.

Miller’s athletic and academic success now put her in the running for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. Read more about Esther Miller and the award at CCIW’s website.