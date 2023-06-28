Second Cohort of School of Restorative Arts Students Graduates from North Park University

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton addressed graduates of North Park University’s second cohort of School of Restorative Arts (SRA) students at a ceremony at Stateville Correctional Center May 31, 2023.

The group of 24 men received Master of Arts degrees in either Restorative Justice Ministries or Christian Ministries as part of North Park’s unique SRA program, in which free and incarcerated students study and work together toward the four-year degree. The program includes male students incarcerated at Stateville and female students at Logan Correctional Center.

Although the ceremony was closed to the general public, the graduates were each allowed to invite three family members.

Lt. Gov. Stratton delivered the commencement address following opening remarks from North Park leaders, including Dean of North Park Seminary Dennis R. Edwards and North Park President Mary K. Surridge.